Sacramento County residents urged to stay home (Sacramento Bee)

In Spain and Italy, “leisure” bike riding banned (Electrek)

Do not ban bicycling, industry and academics urge (Forbes)

Bogota expands bike lanes overnight as part of fight to control coronavirus (Smart Cities World)

Lime suspends scooter operations in CA (LAist, Sacramento Bee)

Public transit still operating, some service adjustments (KRON)

Public transit really needs money (Gov Tech)

Design in the age of pandemics (Curbed)

Climate fight takes a back seat to coronavirus, but remains as urgent as ever (Bloomberg)

Caltrans suspends homeless camp cleanups (Sacramento Bee)

Tesla factory remains open as “essential business”; Musk says driving is way more dangerous than coronavirus (The Verge) UPDATE: Nah, says county sheriff (Wired)

CA environmental bills pending: a list (NRDC)

