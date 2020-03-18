Today’s Headlines
- Sacramento County residents urged to stay home (Sacramento Bee)
- In Spain and Italy, “leisure” bike riding banned (Electrek)
- Do not ban bicycling, industry and academics urge (Forbes)
- Bogota expands bike lanes overnight as part of fight to control coronavirus (Smart Cities World)
- Lime suspends scooter operations in CA (LAist, Sacramento Bee)
- Public transit still operating, some service adjustments (KRON)
- Public transit really needs money (Gov Tech)
- Design in the age of pandemics (Curbed)
- Climate fight takes a back seat to coronavirus, but remains as urgent as ever (Bloomberg)
- Caltrans suspends homeless camp cleanups (Sacramento Bee)
- Tesla factory remains open as “essential business”; Musk says driving is way more dangerous than coronavirus (The Verge) UPDATE: Nah, says county sheriff (Wired)
- CA environmental bills pending: a list (NRDC)
