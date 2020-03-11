Today’s Headlines

  • What happened after San Francisco banned cars from Market Street (CityLab)
  • Drivers are at fault for rising pedestrian, bicyclist deaths but they aren’t being charged (NY Times)
  • Commuters in Southern California averaged 100 hours in their cars last year (Long Beach Post)
  • Uber to restart testing of self-driving cars in San Francisco this week (Curbed, SF Examiner)
  • High speed rail officials preview Burbank-to-Los Angeles route (Burbank Leader)
  • Utilities, environmental advocates push back on proposed CPUC framework for electrifying transportation–too slow, they say (Utility Dive)
  • Coronavirus:
    • How canceled events and self-quarantines save lives, in one chart (Vox)
    • What if transit runs out of money? (Human Transit, Vice)

