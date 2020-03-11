Today’s Headlines

What happened after San Francisco banned cars from Market Street (CityLab)

Drivers are at fault for rising pedestrian, bicyclist deaths but they aren’t being charged (NY Times)

Commuters in Southern California averaged 100 hours in their cars last year (Long Beach Post)

Uber to restart testing of self-driving cars in San Francisco this week (Curbed, SF Examiner)

High speed rail officials preview Burbank-to-Los Angeles route (Burbank Leader)

Utilities, environmental advocates push back on proposed CPUC framework for electrifying transportation–too slow, they say (Utility Dive)

Coronavirus: How canceled events and self-quarantines save lives, in one chart (Vox) What if transit runs out of money? (Human Transit, Vice)



