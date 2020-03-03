3 Revolutions in Davis: Conference Soon

The fourth annual 3 Revolutions Policy Conference is coming up later this month in Davis, California, with a focus on solutions for climate and equity.

“3 Revolutions” refers to the changes that UC Davis Professor Daniel Sperling proposes are necessary for society to achieve the promise of new transportation technology and avoid its pitfalls. That is, new vehicles and modes must be 1) shared, 2) automated, and 3) electric, according to Sperling. If one of these does not come to pass, the consequences could be a worsening of current problems, including traffic congestion, inequitable access, and emissions.

The conference is an opportunity to meet and hear from a wide range of thinkers and decision makers at the forefront of transportation policy today.

Sessions at the 2020 conference, which will take place for two days over March 24 and 25, will discuss civic and community perspectives, using data to achieve equity, strategies for reducing emissions from ride-hail, consumer demand, public health, and labor perspectives, among other topics.

Among the speakers and panelists are Seleta Reynolds, General Manager of LADOT, who has headed up a collaboration between cities to use and analyze data about bike- and scooter-share; Sacramento Mayor and former California Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg, Joshua Schank, chief innovation officer in the Office of Extraordinary Innovation at L.A. Metro, Elissa Konove of the California State Transportation Agency, and Susan Shaheen, UC Berkeley professor and co-director of the university’s Transportation Sustainability Research Center.

The full agenda, and information about registering for the event, can be found here.