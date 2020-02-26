Today’s Headlines
- Lyft raises prices on e-bikeshare in Bay Area, triggering a revolt (SF Chronicle)
- The long road to a car-free Market Street (Inhabitat)
- Cargo e-bikes will eat SUVs (Treehugger)
- Union of Concerned Scientists: Uber and Lyft generate a lot more pollution than other trips (The Verge, CityLab, Mother Jones)
- Could Uber’s rise lead to widespread road pricing? (Economics 21)
- Three goals for transforming transportation (Environment America)
- CA prepares to shift away from natural gas (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF