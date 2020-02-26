Today’s Headlines

Lyft raises prices on e-bikeshare in Bay Area, triggering a revolt (SF Chronicle)

The long road to a car-free Market Street (Inhabitat)

Cargo e-bikes will eat SUVs (Treehugger)

Union of Concerned Scientists: Uber and Lyft generate a lot more pollution than other trips (The Verge, CityLab, Mother Jones)

Could Uber’s rise lead to widespread road pricing? (Economics 21)

Three goals for transforming transportation (Environment America)

CA prepares to shift away from natural gas (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF