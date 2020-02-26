CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releasing Draft Plan on Connection to L.A. County

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA) is continuing to plan for modernizing rail service throughout California. A new report due out this week shows how under-construction Central Valley high-speed rail will connect to Palmdale, in north Los Angeles County. Learn about the plan at a series of meetings starting next week.

High-speed rail is currently the largest infrastructure project under construction in the state, with more than a hundred miles already being built in California’s Central Valley. Passenger service is scheduled to begin within the decade, though it is anticipated to initially be blended operations between the Bay Area and Bakersfield.

CAHSRA is finalizing plans for extending high-speed rail south of Bakersfield to Los Angeles and the 80-mile stretch from Bakersfield to Palmdale is the next step. This is a challenging mountainous area, crossing the Tehachapis. The segment includes just two stations, Bakersfield and Palmdale.

This Friday February 28, CAHSRA will releasing the first Draft Environmental Document for Bakersfield-Palmdale. The public can comment on the DEIR from February 28 through April 13.

The public is invited to learn about and give input on CAHSRA’s plan at several upcoming meetings: