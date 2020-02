Today’s Headlines

Free transit for kids as a climate strategy (CalMatters)

Rancho Cordova approves bike/ped bridge over Highway 50 (Sacramento Business Journal)

Owner of Valencia Cyclery campaigns against a car-free Valencia (SF Chronicle)

Study: Bots, fake accounts amplify climate denialism (Grist)

CA has a Bureau of Environmental Justice, and it’s adding muscle to enforcement of existing laws (Grist)

Oregon faces another walkout by Republican legislators as cap-and-trade reaches a vote (OPB)

