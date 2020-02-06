Today’s Headlines
- Drivers, street design at fault in most San Francisco pedestrian deaths last year (SF Examiner)
- Sustainable urban transport is a good investment (The City Fix)
- Employers have the power to cut single-occupancy trips (Government Technology)
- Please oh please stop text-driving (LA Times)
- Uber–whose AV killed a woman in Arizona–has DMV permission to test AVs on CA roads (Sacramento Bee)
- Pittsburg High, in CA, updates shop class to repair and build autonomous electric vehicles (East Bay Times)
- Toyota and GM’s opposition to CA emissions authority has created a rift (TT News)
- San Diego is taking its time spending gas tax money it has received (inewssource)
- Yale Climate Connections highlights CA cap-and-trade’s investments in Fresno
- Letting go of the single family home (NY Times)
- CA oil industry is leaving toxic oil wells unplugged, dirty, and idle all over the state (LA Times)
