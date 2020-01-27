Today’s Headlines
- Car-free Red Car Bridge opens over L.A. River (The Eastsider)
- Local San Diego planning group calls for pedestrian improvements on Mission Blvd (SD News)
- Electric pedicabs used to provide an important service in San Diego, until the city stopped issuing permits (Voice of San Diego)
- Stronger climate policies would be good for the California economy (Forbes)
- CA’s cap-and-trade program offers hope for disadvantaged communities (EcoWatch)
- Trucks that are out of compliance with emissions rules will have their registrations held (Yahoo)
- Hey public agencies: time to measure, account for vehicle miles traveled (JD Supra)
- How much does the car economy cost the state? In Massachusetts, it’s a lot (Route Fifty)
- Study: E-commerce is set to overwhelm city infrastructure (Supply Chain Dive)
- Moms 4 Housing is changing the conversation about housing (The Nation)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF