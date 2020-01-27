Today’s Headlines

  • Car-free Red Car Bridge opens over L.A. River (The Eastsider)
  • Local San Diego planning group calls for pedestrian improvements on Mission Blvd (SD News)
  • Electric pedicabs used to provide an important service in San Diego, until the city stopped issuing permits (Voice of San Diego)
  • Stronger climate policies would be good for the California economy (Forbes)
  • CA’s cap-and-trade program offers hope for disadvantaged communities (EcoWatch)
  • Trucks that are out of compliance with emissions rules will have their registrations held (Yahoo)
  • Hey public agencies: time to measure, account for vehicle miles traveled (JD Supra)
  • How much does the car economy cost the state? In Massachusetts, it’s a lot (Route Fifty)
  • Study: E-commerce is set to overwhelm city infrastructure (Supply Chain Dive)
  • Moms 4 Housing is changing the conversation about housing (The Nation)

