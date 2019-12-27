- One of the oldest newspapers in CA – Martinez News-Gazette – puts out its final edition (SF Chronicle)
- This was the decade of the bicycle. What’s next? (TreeHugger)
- Study finds e-bikes have higher, more severe injury rates than pedal bikes. But compared to cars? (Reuters)
- Stockton’s experiment with universal basic income shows promise (Courthouse News)
- Saugus residents want a pedestrian bridge after driver kills a woman walking (The Signal)
- Bad news on the climate prediction front (Forbes)
- Trump’s new sleazy, devious coal subsidy, explained (Vox)
- Solar mandate, gas bans take effect in January (SF Chronicle)
- New traffic laws take effect on Wednesday (Davis Enterprise)
- Farmers, Congress learning that “conventional” farming techniques make it harder to bounce back from weather weirding events (Inside Climate News)
- Solution for emissions: Electrify transportation, use renewable sources, reduce miles traveled, ensure access for all (Clean Energy)