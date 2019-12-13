Today’s Headlines
- Oakland offers example of transit equity in action (Regional Plan Association)
- Transit (?) leaders cheer on highway widening (Marin Independent Journal)
- Riverside County wants to tax itself to pay for…widening highways! (Press Enterprise)
- Richmond High trains students to build, repair, maintain e-bikes (Richmond Standard)
- Earning an environmental diploma by bike (The Guardian)
- CA joins other states to speed up adoption of zero emission trucks (Yubanet)
- LA County will not buy vehicles from automakers who oppose CA waiver on emissions standards (Courthouse News)
- Proposed ban on Chinese-made electric vehicles could threaten jobs in California (Forbes)
- Mobility trends for 2020 (Connect)
- Many renters who face eviction owe very little (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF