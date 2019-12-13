Today’s Headlines

  • Oakland offers example of transit equity in action (Regional Plan Association)
  • Transit (?) leaders cheer on highway widening (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Riverside County wants to tax itself to pay for…widening highways! (Press Enterprise)
  • Richmond High trains students to build, repair, maintain e-bikes (Richmond Standard)
  • Earning an environmental diploma by bike (The Guardian)
  • CA joins other states to speed up adoption of zero emission trucks (Yubanet)
  • LA County will not buy vehicles from automakers who oppose CA waiver on emissions standards (Courthouse News)
  • Proposed ban on Chinese-made electric vehicles could threaten jobs in California (Forbes)
  • Mobility trends for 2020 (Connect)
  • Many renters who face eviction owe very little (NY Times)

