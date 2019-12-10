Today’s Headlines
- We must do more to minimize impediments to walking (Bakersfield)
- Fresno city councilmembers are still fighting to allow sprawl development (Stop and Move)
- NTSB makes bike safety recommendations – including helmet use (Metro)
- I know! I know! Let’s design headphones that warn pedestrians when they’re about to get run over! (Science Daily)
- It’s the comment period for draft SCAG Regional Transportation Plan (Patch)
- CA has several housing crises (CityLab)
- Cities are set to miss 2020 emissions goals (Quartz)
- Great, they gave a Hollywood Walk of Fame star to a Chevy Suburban (Car and Driver)
- Scary: LA cops have a new device to immobilize people (LA Times)
- Bike lanes are not just a white thing (Shelterforce)
