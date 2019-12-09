Today’s Headlines
- How global warming changed the world of your childhood (ABC)
- Caltrans audit finds waste (LA Times)
- To “keep pedestrians safe,” they will be prohibited on residential street where drivers like to cruise around looking at holiday decorations (Daily Bulletin)
- SCAG recommends transportation – er, highway – improvements for Ventura County (Ventura County Star)
- Marin groups challenge rule letting e-bikes on national park trails (Marin Independent Journal)
- Planners say new bridge near Manteca will also benefit bikes, pedestrians (Record.net)
- Fallout from the Ghost Ship fire: Artists pushed out of Oakland (KQED)
- Madera receives grant for housing, looks to revitalize downtown (ABC30)
- Modesto man hit by three cars, killed; two drivers didn’t stop (Modesto Bee)
- Glendale braces for more granny flats (LA Times)
- Even minimal density could yield millions of new homes (Zillow)
- Parsing Uber’s report on sexual assault (Urban Institute)
- What role should carbon markets play in meeting Paris goals? Justice advocates argue against them (Inside Climate News)
- How to fight online lies and chaos (The Verge)
