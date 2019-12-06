Today’s Headlines
- California voters say climate change is a top priority (LA Times)
- Uber reports 3,000 sexual assault claims last year (LA Times)
- SF plans to fight state bill on housing near transit (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Supreme Court to decide whether people have a right to sleep on the sidewalk (LA Times)
- California to release millions of dollars to combat homelessness (Mercury News)
- Transbay Transit Center needs a sexier name (SF Chronicle)
- SMART train announces opening date for extension (Press Democrat)
- Transportation, mobility at root of foster student absenteeism (Education Dive)
- Include seniors at the table when developing autonomous vehicles (Wired)
- Electric buses are finding their way around adoption barriers (Gov Tech)
- Kansas City transit will be free for everyone (435 Magazine)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF