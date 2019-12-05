Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrans finishing up climate vulnerability assessments for highways, bridges (Mass Transit)
  • A Green New Deal for Oakland (Prospect)
  • Caltrans District 4 and UC Berkeley SafeTREC look for input from bike riders (Sonoma News)
  • Adapting software to help design better bike routes (Intelligent Transport)
  • The sordid history of housing discrimination in the U.S. (Vox)
  • Gentle density can save neighborhoods (Brookings)
  • Same day shipping has changed warehouses (Urban Omnibus)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF