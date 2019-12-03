Today’s Headlines

  • Pacific Grove moves to regulate e-bikes (Monterey Herald)
  • Santa Ynez Valley bicycle master plan approved (Noozhawk)
  • Angry that speed is prioritized over safety? You’re not alone (T4America)
  • SCAG releases draft regional transportation plan (Antelope Valley Press)
  • Sacramento region debates what should be in its transportation sales tax ballot measure (California Globe)
  • L.A. regional partnership releases plan to electrify transportation, cut emissions (Mass Transit)
  • AVs have a tough time detecting children, especially in the dark (WCPO)
  • L.A. Metro ponders changing 405’s jam-packed carpool lane into a toll lane (LA Times)
  • San Bernardino County Sheriff and city of Hesperia charged with illegally evicting black and latinx residents (LA Times)
  • San Francisco advances eviction protection measure (SF Chronicle)
  • Why Paris wants to tax Amazon (CityLab)
  • Modes of travel in the Wizard of Oz, ranked (The Verge)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF