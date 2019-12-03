Today’s Headlines
- Pacific Grove moves to regulate e-bikes (Monterey Herald)
- Santa Ynez Valley bicycle master plan approved (Noozhawk)
- Angry that speed is prioritized over safety? You’re not alone (T4America)
- SCAG releases draft regional transportation plan (Antelope Valley Press)
- Sacramento region debates what should be in its transportation sales tax ballot measure (California Globe)
- L.A. regional partnership releases plan to electrify transportation, cut emissions (Mass Transit)
- AVs have a tough time detecting children, especially in the dark (WCPO)
- L.A. Metro ponders changing 405’s jam-packed carpool lane into a toll lane (LA Times)
- San Bernardino County Sheriff and city of Hesperia charged with illegally evicting black and latinx residents (LA Times)
- San Francisco advances eviction protection measure (SF Chronicle)
- Why Paris wants to tax Amazon (CityLab)
- Modes of travel in the Wizard of Oz, ranked (The Verge)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF