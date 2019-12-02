Today’s Headlines

  • Woman killed by truck, so police remind pedestrians, not drivers, to be careful (KUSI)
  • How LA plans to get people out of cars (Fast Company)
  • Dredging SF Bay could encourage oil industry expansion (SF Chronicle)
  • Who’s regulating self-driving cars? Sometimes it’s nobody (Wired)
  • Australia to deploy cameras that detect text driving (The Guardian)
  • Roadkill is an environmental disaster (The Atlantic)
  • CA banned plastic bags and it worked, despite a loophole (SF Chronicle)
  • This bulldog loves to ride bikes (Bicycling)

