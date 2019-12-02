Today’s Headlines

Woman killed by truck, so police remind pedestrians, not drivers, to be careful (KUSI)

How LA plans to get people out of cars (Fast Company)

Dredging SF Bay could encourage oil industry expansion (SF Chronicle)

Who’s regulating self-driving cars? Sometimes it’s nobody (Wired)

Australia to deploy cameras that detect text driving (The Guardian)

Roadkill is an environmental disaster (The Atlantic)

CA banned plastic bags and it worked, despite a loophole (SF Chronicle)

This bulldog loves to ride bikes (Bicycling)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF