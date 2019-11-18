Today’s Headlines
- CA sues Trump over auto emissions authority (LA Times, Transport Topics)
- Sierra Club finds car deals are not on board with selling EVs (Autoblog)
- Self-driving cars will lead to more driving, full stop (Jalopnik)
- Richmond Bridge bike path opens (Bay City News, SF Chronicle)
- A day to remember victims of traffic violence (NBC)
- Oil and gas company emissions are rising, despite cap-and-trade (ProPublica)
- Police plan “crackdown for bike/ped safety” in San Diego. Which behaviors will they target? (Fox)
- San Francisco plans to install a LOT more bike parking (SF Examiner)
- Feinstein and DeSaulnier say another bridge across SF Bay for cars would “relieve congestion.” Sigh. (SF Chronicle)
- That explosion last month in Crocket? It was really bad (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland police say they are dealing with their racial bias by pulling over fewer people (SF Chronicle)
- Context and words, like not calling a car crash an “accident,” matter. A lot (Forbes)
- Edward Norton’s new film has delights for city planning nerds (Curbed)
- Jobs you can do on a bike (Autoblog)
- Venice is drowning: It’s a glimpse of the future (Washington Post)
