Today’s Headlines
- Navigation apps changed the politics of traffic (CityLab)
- Uber to challenge L.A.’s suspension of its scooter, bike permit (LA Times)
- BART apologizes; man who got cuffed for eating a sandwich ain’t having it (NY Times)
- Laguna Beach garners awards for parking app (Patch)
- Tolls are coming to Highway 101 in Bay Area (Palo Alto Daily Post)
- South Orange County looks for public input on proposed “traffic improvements” (new highway lanes) (Patch)
- CARB changes EV rebate program to benefit more people (LA Times)
- Risk of stroke linked to exposure to local traffic emissions (SSTI)
- Trump’s EPA says air pollution can’t kill you (Heated)
- Claims this is about “transparency” (NY Times)
- How Paris created a bicycle boom (Ozy)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF