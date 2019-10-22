Today’s Headlines
- Traffic got you down? Get over it (Palo Alto Online)
- US highway traffic deaths are down, yay! Meanwhile pedestrian and bicyclist deaths are going up (USA Today)
- US air quality is getting worse. Are you still driving? (Bloomberg)
- Science – and the courts – are figuring out how to connect emission sources to climate change (Politico)
- Santa Clarita mayor proudly touts the city’s bike friendliness (The Signal)
- Streetcar too expensive, Sacramento explores other ideas (Business Journals)
- This EPA-California fight is not just about backlogged paperwork–but the logjam is the EPA’s (CALmatters)
- VTA says it needs a BART station at Santa Clara to provide parking (Systemic Failure)
- New BART parking garage in Pleasanton has 500 spaces (Patch)
- Newsom calls for investigation into gas prices (Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
- E-bikes are really getting popular (Electrek)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF