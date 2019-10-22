Today’s Headlines

Traffic got you down? Get over it (Palo Alto Online)

US highway traffic deaths are down, yay! Meanwhile pedestrian and bicyclist deaths are going up (USA Today)

US air quality is getting worse. Are you still driving? (Bloomberg)

Science – and the courts – are figuring out how to connect emission sources to climate change (Politico)

Santa Clarita mayor proudly touts the city’s bike friendliness (The Signal)

Streetcar too expensive, Sacramento explores other ideas (Business Journals)

This EPA-California fight is not just about backlogged paperwork–but the logjam is the EPA’s (CALmatters)

VTA says it needs a BART station at Santa Clara to provide parking (Systemic Failure)

New BART parking garage in Pleasanton has 500 spaces (Patch)

Newsom calls for investigation into gas prices (Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)

E-bikes are really getting popular (Electrek)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF