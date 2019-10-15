Today’s Headlines
- Every bus in this country deserves its own lane (Curbed)
- Eight ideas for reining in the fossil fuel industry (The Guardian)
- Scooters are coming back to San Francisco streets (SF Chronicle)
- A few chosen safe streets advocacy organizations to get access to mobility data (Spin)
- She fights for the climate, but that giant carbon footprint…. (San Diego Union Tribune)
- The North 710 is really, really dead (Pasadena Star-News)
- Honolulu removed crosswalks, banned text-walking – and doubled the rate of pedestrian deaths (Honolulu Civil Beat)
- Top speed limit of 20 mph made Edinburgh a better place (Scotsman)
- Using redlining maps to rectify housing inequalities isn’t good enough (Brookings)
- The immigrants Trump denounces have helped revive the cities he scorns (New York Times)
