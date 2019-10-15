Today’s Headlines

Every bus in this country deserves its own lane (Curbed)

Eight ideas for reining in the fossil fuel industry (The Guardian)

Scooters are coming back to San Francisco streets (SF Chronicle)

A few chosen safe streets advocacy organizations to get access to mobility data (Spin)

She fights for the climate, but that giant carbon footprint…. (San Diego Union Tribune)

The North 710 is really, really dead (Pasadena Star-News)

Honolulu removed crosswalks, banned text-walking – and doubled the rate of pedestrian deaths (Honolulu Civil Beat)

Top speed limit of 20 mph made Edinburgh a better place (Scotsman)

Using redlining maps to rectify housing inequalities isn’t good enough (Brookings)

The immigrants Trump denounces have helped revive the cities he scorns (New York Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF