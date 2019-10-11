Today’s Headlines
- Transit agencies explore rider-friendly fare policies (Transit Center)
- A map of U.S. auto emissions (New York Times)
- More on reports about not reaching climate emissions goals (Utility Dive)
including LongBeachize‘s take
- Driver kills woman, and cop blames dead pedestrian even though “we all know that perhaps people go… a little faster at night than they should” (San Luis Obispo.com)
- While fires burn in L.A. (LA Times), some in NorCal will be without power for days (The Guardian) and no one is happy about it (LA Times)
- Governor rips into PG&E for faulty planning, bad decisions (S.F. Chronicle)
- Black absence in green spaces (The Ecologist)
- Nonprofits work to solve Atlanta’s structural inequities (Atlanta)
- Zero-emission potato chips? (Bakery and Snacks)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF