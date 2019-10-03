Today’s Headlines

  • Clean Air Day included one million pledges to take action across California (Mass Transit)
  • Santa Cruz launches pilot to cut vehicle traffic: free bus passes, bike trips for downtown employees (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Bike/pedestrian path on Richmond bridge moves close to completion (Fox, East Bay Times)
  • Muni creates “green bus zones” in communities with histories of bad air (SF Chronicle)
  • Another way cars are killing the planet: microplastics from tires (LA Times)
  • SANDAG awards Encinitas for efforts to reduce driving, greenhouse gases (Patch)
  • Prepare for climate crisis now, or pay for it later (CNBC)
  • Pedestrian detection technology still has “significant challenges” but AAA recommends it for all new cars anyway (Consumer Reports)
  • Thirteen east coast states float a cap-and-trade proposal for gas and diesel distributors (Forbes)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF