Today’s Headlines
- Clean Air Day included one million pledges to take action across California (Mass Transit)
- Santa Cruz launches pilot to cut vehicle traffic: free bus passes, bike trips for downtown employees (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Bike/pedestrian path on Richmond bridge moves close to completion (Fox, East Bay Times)
- Muni creates “green bus zones” in communities with histories of bad air (SF Chronicle)
- Another way cars are killing the planet: microplastics from tires (LA Times)
- SANDAG awards Encinitas for efforts to reduce driving, greenhouse gases (Patch)
- Prepare for climate crisis now, or pay for it later (CNBC)
- Banks are worried (Reuters)
- Pedestrian detection technology still has “significant challenges” but AAA recommends it for all new cars anyway (Consumer Reports)
- Thirteen east coast states float a cap-and-trade proposal for gas and diesel distributors (Forbes)
