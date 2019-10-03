Today’s Headlines

Clean Air Day included one million pledges to take action across California (Mass Transit)

Santa Cruz launches pilot to cut vehicle traffic: free bus passes, bike trips for downtown employees (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Bike/pedestrian path on Richmond bridge moves close to completion (Fox, East Bay Times)

Muni creates “green bus zones” in communities with histories of bad air (SF Chronicle)

Another way cars are killing the planet: microplastics from tires (LA Times)

SANDAG awards Encinitas for efforts to reduce driving, greenhouse gases (Patch)

Prepare for climate crisis now, or pay for it later (CNBC) Banks are worried (Reuters)

Pedestrian detection technology still has “significant challenges” but AAA recommends it for all new cars anyway (Consumer Reports)

Thirteen east coast states float a cap-and-trade proposal for gas and diesel distributors (Forbes)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF