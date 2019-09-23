Today’s Headlines
- Sunday was international car-free day, although you may not have noticed (Guardian, World Economic Forum)
- To fix polarization, get politicians out of cars (Politico)
- Women face extra challenges on transit (Metro Magazine)
- California has to overhaul its transportation system to fight climate change (SF Chronicle)
- Finally, California requires a smog check for trucks. Wasn’t this already a thing? It was not (Mercury News)
- Why congestion pricing make sense (US News)
- Nobody actually wants to be a “supercommuter” (CityObservatory)
- Emeryville may scrap parking requirements for all new buildings (East Bay Times)
- Parking reform will save the city (CityLab)
- CARB approves Tropical Forest Standard, but it remains controversial (The Real News Network, SF Chronicle)
- California vs. Trump on climate change (LA Times)
- Navigation apps are making traffic completely unmanageable (IEEE Spectrum)
- Uber and Lyft drivers use an app to organize (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF