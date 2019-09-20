Today’s Headlines
- Curbed reports plans to open 110 Freeway to people, not cars, for a day
- New, disturbing data on traffic injuries in San Francisco (SF Walks)
- How to stop cars from killing people (SF Weekly)
- Why I love cycling in the city (Outside)
- Ukiah to get electric school buses (Ukiah Daily Journal)
- Caltrans claims adding lanes to I-5 in Santa Ana will alleviate congestion. Dream on! (ABC7)
- Sprawl developer in San Diego County says widening the highway will fix all the traffic problems it brings (San Diego Union Tribune)
- The High Desert Corridor is a white elephant (Center for American Progress)
- CARB approves controversial tropical forest standard (SF Chronicle)
- Trump, EPA leaders attack CA on environment AND deny auto emissions are a problem (Mercury News)
- Automakers will stick with California on emissions agreement despite Trump’s threats (Sacramento Bee)
- California will fight back in court (Courthouse News)
- What people in L.A. are doing about climate change (LAist)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF