Today’s Headlines

  • Curbed reports plans to open 110 Freeway to people, not cars, for a day
  • New, disturbing data on traffic injuries in San Francisco (SF Walks)
  • How to stop cars from killing people (SF Weekly)
  • Why I love cycling in the city (Outside)
  • Ukiah to get electric school buses (Ukiah Daily Journal)
  • Caltrans claims adding lanes to I-5 in Santa Ana will alleviate congestion. Dream on! (ABC7)
  • Sprawl developer in San Diego County says widening the highway will fix all the traffic problems it brings (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • The High Desert Corridor is a white elephant (Center for American Progress)
  • CARB approves controversial tropical forest standard (SF Chronicle)
  • Trump, EPA leaders attack CA on environment AND deny auto emissions are a problem (Mercury News)
  • Automakers will stick with California on emissions agreement despite Trump’s threats (Sacramento Bee)
  • What people in L.A. are doing about climate change (LAist)

