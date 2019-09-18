Today’s Headlines

Trump moves to end CA’s authority on emissions; CA says “see you in court” (NY Times, LA Times, Sacramento Bee, Politico)

California might also consider restricting EV rebates to cars by makers who have signed on with CA’s emission standards (CALmatters)

ARB’s proposed tropical forest offsets are risky, and there are better alternatives (CALmatters)

UC pledges to divest from fossil fuels (CALmatters)

Move LA says SB50 could suppress voter support for transit expansion (Planning Report)

White House rhetoric on homelessness: Police could be used (Washington Post)

US Treasury may decide not to finance housing in areas with rent control (Housing Wire)

A surplus federal building, proposed as a homeless shelter but denied, looks like a solution to Trump (CityLab)

New city council rep opposes homeless housing proposed for San Fernando Valley (LA Times)

Oakland releases Downtown Specific Plan framework for development, transportation, and preserving culture (KQED)

Why Jump dockless e-bikes failed in two cities (Outside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF