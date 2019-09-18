Today’s Headlines

  • Trump moves to end CA’s authority on emissions; CA says “see you in court” (NY Times, LA Times, Sacramento Bee, Politico)
  • California might also consider restricting EV rebates to cars by makers who have signed on with CA’s emission standards (CALmatters)
  • ARB’s proposed tropical forest offsets are risky, and there are better alternatives (CALmatters)
  • UC pledges to divest from fossil fuels (CALmatters)
  • Move LA says SB50 could suppress voter support for transit expansion (Planning Report)
  • White House rhetoric on homelessness: Police could be used (Washington Post)
  • US Treasury may decide not to finance housing in areas with rent control (Housing Wire)
  • A surplus federal building, proposed as a homeless shelter but denied, looks like a solution to Trump (CityLab)
  • New city council rep opposes homeless housing proposed for San Fernando Valley (LA Times)
  • Oakland releases Downtown Specific Plan framework for development, transportation, and preserving culture (KQED)
  • Why Jump dockless e-bikes failed in two cities (Outside)

