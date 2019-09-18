Today’s Headlines
- Trump moves to end CA’s authority on emissions; CA says “see you in court” (NY Times, LA Times, Sacramento Bee, Politico)
- California might also consider restricting EV rebates to cars by makers who have signed on with CA’s emission standards (CALmatters)
- ARB’s proposed tropical forest offsets are risky, and there are better alternatives (CALmatters)
- UC pledges to divest from fossil fuels (CALmatters)
- Move LA says SB50 could suppress voter support for transit expansion (Planning Report)
- White House rhetoric on homelessness: Police could be used (Washington Post)
- US Treasury may decide not to finance housing in areas with rent control (Housing Wire)
- A surplus federal building, proposed as a homeless shelter but denied, looks like a solution to Trump (CityLab)
- New city council rep opposes homeless housing proposed for San Fernando Valley (LA Times)
- Oakland releases Downtown Specific Plan framework for development, transportation, and preserving culture (KQED)
- Why Jump dockless e-bikes failed in two cities (Outside)
