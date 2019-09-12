Today’s Headlines
- Complete Streets bill goes to the governor (California Bicycle Coalition)
- More on ticketing bikes for rolling stop signs in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- Bill to prevent rent gouging goes to Governor (LA Times)
- Bill to redefine jobs for gig workers – AB5 – sent to supportive Governor (LA Times)
- Which jobs are impacted by AB5 (CALmatters)
- Truckers are (Yahoo)
- But Uber says: Nah, doesn’t apply to us, providing transportation is not what we do (Sacramento Bee, Jalopnik)
- And it lays off a bunch of employees (Cheddar)
- After finding that Tesla driver who crashed was using autopilot, NTSB puts the onus on CA highway maintenance (Transportation Today)
- Scary: Trump plans to “do something” about California’s homeless (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF