- Yet another study shows that bike lanes boost business (Treehugger)
- Bike coalition installs more bike racks around the Tahoe basin (YubaNet)
- UC Davis gets a road diet with bike lanes, bike boxes
- Bicycling for justice in the UK (New Yorker)
- Twelve hours in a cable car (The Bold Italic)
- BART decides fare gate modification is too much trouble (SF Chronicle)
- Riverside supervisors oppose toll lanes, unless they add capacity (Patch)
- Bill to reclassify gig workers as employees moves forward (Capital Public Radio, KQED, LA Times, SF Chronicle)
