- NY Times debates whether cyclist deaths by crashes are “accidents” or crimes
- In defense of the bicycle store bike (Outside)
- Colorado joins California and nine other states to adopt zero emission vehicle mandate (Utility Dive)
- Trump claims California’s insistence on car efficiency standards will bring “business ruin” (Sacramento Bee)
- Meanwhile the oil industry–pushing to roll back those standards–keeps on destroying the environment (Capitol Weekly)
- Trump hid scientific findings on serious environmental threat so he could give free water to big farmers (Sacramento Bee)
- Oh, great, more air traffic: Test flights begin for Sacramento-Bay Area business shuttle (Sacramento Bee)
- Rooftop solar adoption leaves an equity gap (Tech Explore)
- Despite state efforts to bring solar to all (Ventura County Star)
- Waymo will give away its data on self-driving cars (CNET)
- Bird is not giving cities money for better infrastructure (Smart Cities Dive)
