Today’s Headlines
- Breathing dirty air is as bad for your lungs as smoking (Fast Company)
- Can cities grant nature the right to thrive? (NextCity)
- E-bikes take the lead in city bike-share programs (US News)
- More on GHG emissions report (LA Times)
- Rent control measure passes in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
- and Culver City–for the short term (LA Times)
- Bike-friendly airports are needed (Outside)
- Making community engagement a top priority in transportation engineering (Governing)
- More on hearing about CSU surplus (Sacramento Bee)
- States sue feds over loosening rules in Clean Power Plan (Transport Topics)
- Feds gut Endangered Species Act despite growing evidence of extinction (NRDC)
