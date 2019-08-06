Today’s Headlines
- We’ve blamed traffic deaths on bicyclists since 1880–what about drivers? (NY Times)
- How much traffic do Uber and Lyft generate? Now we have a better idea (CityLab)
- World’s largest cycling infrastructure database launches in London (Polis)
- This is what plastic is doing in the environment right now (CALmatters)
- High rents, nowhere to go: how the housing crisis is playing out in Modesto (Modesto Bee)
- The Californians forced to live in cars and RVs (The Guardian)
- Earned income tax credit helps people stay in housing (The Conversation)
