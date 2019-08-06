Today’s Headlines

We’ve blamed traffic deaths on bicyclists since 1880–what about drivers? (NY Times)

How much traffic do Uber and Lyft generate? Now we have a better idea (CityLab)

World’s largest cycling infrastructure database launches in London (Polis)

This is what plastic is doing in the environment right now (CALmatters)

High rents, nowhere to go: how the housing crisis is playing out in Modesto (Modesto Bee)

The Californians forced to live in cars and RVs (The Guardian)

Earned income tax credit helps people stay in housing (The Conversation)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF