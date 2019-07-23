Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain aims for frequent, electric service (Mercury News, SF Chronicle)
  • Two fatal car crashes renew calls for safer streets in SF (Curbed)
  • Car commuters fear “Carmaggedon” from all the highway repairs planned in:
  • Long read: Was the automobile a mistake? (New Yorker)
  • Bakersfield is booming (Washington Post)
  • Oakland’s homeless count soars (SF Chronicle)
    • And the situation isn’t so great in L.A. (LA Times)
  • On a single person’s vote, San Bruno rejects housing it sorely needs (SF Chronicle)
  • Oakland hosts a massive “BBQ’n While Black” celebration (Berkeleyside)
  • Climate change is gettin’ mighty expensive (Reuters)
  • Let’s pay every American to cut emissions (Politic)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF