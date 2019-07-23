Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain aims for frequent, electric service (Mercury News, SF Chronicle)
- Two fatal car crashes renew calls for safer streets in SF (Curbed)
- Car commuters fear “Carmaggedon” from all the highway repairs planned in:
- Salinas (The Californian)
- Inland Empire (KTLA, SF Chronicle)
- Long read: Was the automobile a mistake? (New Yorker)
- Bakersfield is booming (Washington Post)
- Oakland’s homeless count soars (SF Chronicle)
- And the situation isn’t so great in L.A. (LA Times)
- On a single person’s vote, San Bruno rejects housing it sorely needs (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland hosts a massive “BBQ’n While Black” celebration (Berkeleyside)
- Climate change is gettin’ mighty expensive (Reuters)
- Let’s pay every American to cut emissions (Politic)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF