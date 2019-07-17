Today’s Headlines
- SANDAG stays the course against transit opponents (Voice of San Diego)
- West Hollywood bans riding ebikes on the sidewalk (WEHOville)
- Waze, Mountain View pilot a discounted carpool service (Patch)
- Hit-and-runs often go unsolved (Mercury News)
- Federal Complete Streets bill introduced (Transport Topics)
- Creative crosswalks are still meeting resistance (NPR)
- Delays in releasing federal transit funding cause real harm (Transportation for America)
- Can L.A.’s Skid Row be a model for affordable development? (Beyond Chron)
- S.F. mayor tired of delays in building housing (SF Chronicle)
