  • SANDAG stays the course against transit opponents (Voice of San Diego)
  • West Hollywood bans riding ebikes on the sidewalk (WEHOville)
  • Waze, Mountain View pilot a discounted carpool service (Patch)
  • Hit-and-runs often go unsolved (Mercury News)
  • Federal Complete Streets bill introduced (Transport Topics)
  • Creative crosswalks are still meeting resistance (NPR)
  • Delays in releasing federal transit funding cause real harm (Transportation for America)
  • Can L.A.’s Skid Row be a model for affordable development? (Beyond Chron)
  • S.F. mayor tired of delays in building housing (SF Chronicle)

