Today’s Headlines
- For transit to work well, L.A. needs bus-only lanes (LA Times)
- LA Metro will hold public meetings on Sepulveda Transit Corridor project (Daily News, NBC)
- Concord offers free bus rides for a year (SF Gate)
- Ten common, wrong, myths about bike lanes (Guardian)
- Oakland adopts forward-looking bike plan (SF Gate)
- A tiny town makes its parking charges rational (CityLab)
- Construction to begin on rerouting, widening Highway 132–planned since the 1950s–in Modesto (Modesto Bee)
- Temecula to widen a road, flattening a hill, because that will fix Sunday afternoon congestion (Press Enterprise)
- Newsom is really mad at oil and gas regulator he fired over fracking, conflict of interest charges (Sacramento Bee)
- Chevron fills a canyon with oil (Sacramento Bee)
- Cap-and-trade is raising the price of polluting–in Europe (Marketplace)
- Upcoming meeting to discuss plans to widen the shoulders of Highway 395 (Record Courier)
