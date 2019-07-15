Today’s Headlines

  • For transit to work well, L.A. needs bus-only lanes (LA Times)
  • LA Metro will hold public meetings on Sepulveda Transit Corridor project (Daily News, NBC)
  • Concord offers free bus rides for a year (SF Gate)
  • Ten common, wrong, myths about bike lanes (Guardian)
  • Oakland adopts forward-looking bike plan (SF Gate)
  • A tiny town makes its parking charges rational (CityLab)
  • Construction to begin on rerouting, widening Highway 132–planned since the 1950s–in Modesto (Modesto Bee)
  • Temecula to widen a road, flattening a hill, because that will fix Sunday afternoon congestion (Press Enterprise)
  • Newsom is really mad at oil and gas regulator he fired over fracking, conflict of interest charges (Sacramento Bee)
  • Chevron fills a canyon with oil (Sacramento Bee)
  • Cap-and-trade is raising the price of polluting–in Europe (Marketplace)
  • Upcoming meeting to discuss plans to widen the shoulders of Highway 395 (Record Courier)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF