Today’s Headlines

  • 23 governors join California in opposing federal rollback of clean car standards (LA Times)
  • The law insists that you drive a car (The Atlantic)
  • Study: Electric bikes are better for cities than electric cars (Electrek)
  • Freeways transferred wealth out of cities (Plan Philly)
  • BART’s new stacked gates are causing a ruckus (SF Chronicle)
  • Bike lanes make cities safer for everyone, not just bicyclists (Outside)
  • Oh dear: bike lanes in Menlo Park might mean less street parking (Palo Alto Daily Post)
  • Riverside considers raising its transportation sales tax (Press Enterprise)
  • Bill would require cities to create safe parking programs for homeless (CBS)
  • Some help homeless by making them as uncomfortable as possible (LA Times)

