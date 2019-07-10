Today’s Headlines

23 governors join California in opposing federal rollback of clean car standards (LA Times)

The law insists that you drive a car (The Atlantic)

Study: Electric bikes are better for cities than electric cars (Electrek)

Freeways transferred wealth out of cities (Plan Philly)

BART’s new stacked gates are causing a ruckus (SF Chronicle)

Bike lanes make cities safer for everyone, not just bicyclists (Outside)

Oh dear: bike lanes in Menlo Park might mean less street parking (Palo Alto Daily Post)

Riverside considers raising its transportation sales tax (Press Enterprise)

Bill would require cities to create safe parking programs for homeless (CBS)

Some help homeless by making them as uncomfortable as possible (LA Times)

