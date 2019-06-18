Today’s Headlines

Drivers are going to have to step up on climate change (Sacramento Bee) And maybe California will “study” how to help make that happen (SF Chronicle)

Residents press city of Santa Rosa to fix dangerous intersection where people have been killed (Press Democrat)

San Diego funds Vision Zero safety projects (Circulate SD)

Ventura County extends and renews free college bus pass program (VC Star)

El Cajon doesn’t even want to hear about San Diego transit plan (San Diego Union Tribune)

Experience this guy’s boring 1988 commute home from West LA into the San Fernando Valley–relatively empty roads, gas guzzlers, KFWB traffic news (at 13:00: report of a bike rider on the freeway) (Jalopnik)

CA Energy Commission hands out clean transportation grants (NGT News)

Plastic is not being recycled and nobody wants our garbage (LA Times)

