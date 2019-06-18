Today’s Headlines
- Drivers are going to have to step up on climate change (Sacramento Bee)
- And maybe California will “study” how to help make that happen (SF Chronicle)
- Residents press city of Santa Rosa to fix dangerous intersection where people have been killed (Press Democrat)
- San Diego funds Vision Zero safety projects (Circulate SD)
- Ventura County extends and renews free college bus pass program (VC Star)
- El Cajon doesn’t even want to hear about San Diego transit plan (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Experience this guy’s boring 1988 commute home from West LA into the San Fernando Valley–relatively empty roads, gas guzzlers, KFWB traffic news (at 13:00: report of a bike rider on the freeway) (Jalopnik)
- CA Energy Commission hands out clean transportation grants (NGT News)
- Plastic is not being recycled and nobody wants our garbage (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF