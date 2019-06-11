Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area heat is hard on everyone, including BART (SF Chronicle)
- Bike lanes need to be for everyone (Fast Company)
- Should public transit fares be abolished? (Urbanist)
- 25 years after Speed, bus speeds in L.A. are quite a bit slower than 50 mph (Transfers)
- Google is making lots of money from local news (via advertising) while local outlets are dying (support your local newspaper) (New York Times)
- Electronic Frontier Foundation calls scooter bill A.B. 1112 a “privacy” bill–even though it does nothing to prevent collection of trip data
- More about Lyft suing S.F. over bike-share (Curbed)
- Do young people have a constitutional right to protection from climate change? White House says no, but court case proceeds. Slowly. (NY Times)
- Why Oregon’s cap-and-trade matters to California (CALmatters)
- Making a case for carbon offsets (Phys.org)
- Court reverses ruling that blocked Keystone Pipeline (KTVQ)
