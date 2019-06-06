Today’s Headlines

San Francisco approves a quick-build policy for safe street changes, including protected bike lanes (SF Bicycle Coalition)

Clean air should be recognized as a fundamental human right (Kaiser Foundation)

Paris Climate Accords could save us all, if we stuck to them (NY Times)

Ten ways to change your perspective on a city (NextCity)

Most people want to live near their jobs and mass transit (Sacramento Bee)

L.A.’s frightening homeless count has been decades in the making (LA Times)

Salt Lake City and Portland are reducing traffic congestion with better signals, bike lanes, and transit (Salt Lake Tribune)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF