Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco approves a quick-build policy for safe street changes, including protected bike lanes (SF Bicycle Coalition)
  • Clean air should be recognized as a fundamental human right (Kaiser Foundation)
  • Paris Climate Accords could save us all, if we stuck to them (NY Times)
  • Ten ways to change your perspective on a city (NextCity)
  • Most people want to live near their jobs and mass transit (Sacramento Bee)
  • L.A.’s frightening homeless count has been decades in the making (LA Times)
  • Salt Lake City and Portland are reducing traffic congestion with better signals, bike lanes, and transit (Salt Lake Tribune)

