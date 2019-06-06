Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco approves a quick-build policy for safe street changes, including protected bike lanes (SF Bicycle Coalition)
- Clean air should be recognized as a fundamental human right (Kaiser Foundation)
- Paris Climate Accords could save us all, if we stuck to them (NY Times)
- Ten ways to change your perspective on a city (NextCity)
- Most people want to live near their jobs and mass transit (Sacramento Bee)
- L.A.’s frightening homeless count has been decades in the making (LA Times)
- Salt Lake City and Portland are reducing traffic congestion with better signals, bike lanes, and transit (Salt Lake Tribune)
