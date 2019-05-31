Today’s Headlines
- How cities can ensure fair and affordable transportation options (Pacific Standard)
- When not to push for bike lanes (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)
- Caltrans chief Laurie Berman to retire (SF Chronicle)
- SF bike-share fleet set to quadruple, but Lyft is trying to stop it (SF Examiner)
- How the bicycle shifted labor, technology, and marriage (Futurity)
- Why aren’t cities getting ready for AVs? (CityLab)
- DMV considers rules for testing “light duty” autonomous vehicles (Government Technology)
- State DOTs need to give up on cars (Curbed)
- Tenant bills win and lose (CALmatters)
- Generational warfare? Housing, climate crisis, you name it (Slate)
