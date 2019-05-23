Today’s Headlines

NACTO says: Hey, cities, don’t just give up at the intersections–design your bikeways through them

S.F. intersection to get pedestrian scramble after death of pedestrian (Hoodline)

Yes, ride-hail is making traffic congestion worse (ABC)

SCAG to host meetings throughout Inland Empire: weigh in on transportation plans (Redlands Daily Facts)

Study: Climate crisis is even more polarizing than abortion (Grist)

Ensuring affordable transit amid new technologies (Pacific Standard)

Some public art in Northern California (Comstock)

Why public spaces are critical (Governing)

Why S.B. 50 failed: Revenge of the suburbs? (LA Times) New York Magazine’s take



