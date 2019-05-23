Today’s Headlines
- NACTO says: Hey, cities, don’t just give up at the intersections–design your bikeways through them
- S.F. intersection to get pedestrian scramble after death of pedestrian (Hoodline)
- Yes, ride-hail is making traffic congestion worse (ABC)
- SCAG to host meetings throughout Inland Empire: weigh in on transportation plans (Redlands Daily Facts)
- Study: Climate crisis is even more polarizing than abortion (Grist)
- Ensuring affordable transit amid new technologies (Pacific Standard)
- Some public art in Northern California (Comstock)
- Why public spaces are critical (Governing)
- Why S.B. 50 failed: Revenge of the suburbs? (LA Times)
- New York Magazine’s take
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF