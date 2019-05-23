Today’s Headlines

  • NACTO says: Hey, cities, don’t just give up at the intersections–design your bikeways through them
  • S.F. intersection to get pedestrian scramble after death of pedestrian (Hoodline)
  • Yes, ride-hail is making traffic congestion worse (ABC)
  • SCAG to host meetings throughout Inland Empire: weigh in on transportation plans (Redlands Daily Facts)
  • Study: Climate crisis is even more polarizing than abortion (Grist)
  • Ensuring affordable transit amid new technologies (Pacific Standard)
  • Some public art in Northern California (Comstock)
  • Why public spaces are critical (Governing)
  • Why S.B. 50 failed: Revenge of the suburbs? (LA Times)

