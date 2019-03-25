Today’s Headlines
- Not only does Caltrans want to build a new four-lane highway, it wants to keep the existing two-lane road as a frontage road (San Benito)
- Once-renegade bike ride preceding L.A. Marathon is now a sanctioned event (Daily News)
- Caltrans greenlights dozens of transportation projects (Action News Now)
- One year after Uber’s fatal crash, pedestrians aren’t any safer (Curbed)
- Rail grade separation projects begin in Southern California (Progressive Railroading)
- New San Francisco protected bike lanes limited to a few blocks (Curbed)
- Bay Area bike-share workers to vote on unionizing (SF Examiner)
- Transit unions are planning for autonomous vehicles (Gizmodo)
- Marin approves expanded use of e-bikes on park trails (Marin Independent Journal)
- Bike infrastructure is spotty, badly maintained, and confusing for drivers and cyclists (LA Times)
