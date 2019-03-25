Today’s Headlines

Not only does Caltrans want to build a new four-lane highway, it wants to keep the existing two-lane road as a frontage road (San Benito)

Once-renegade bike ride preceding L.A. Marathon is now a sanctioned event (Daily News)

Caltrans greenlights dozens of transportation projects (Action News Now)

One year after Uber’s fatal crash, pedestrians aren’t any safer (Curbed)

Rail grade separation projects begin in Southern California (Progressive Railroading)

New San Francisco protected bike lanes limited to a few blocks (Curbed)

Bay Area bike-share workers to vote on unionizing (SF Examiner)

Transit unions are planning for autonomous vehicles (Gizmodo)

Marin approves expanded use of e-bikes on park trails (Marin Independent Journal)

Bike infrastructure is spotty, badly maintained, and confusing for drivers and cyclists (LA Times)

