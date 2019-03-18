Today’s Headlines
- Driver runs over girl, police blame “glare” (CBS Local)
- Protecting clean car, fuel standards is a moral imperative (Napa Valley Register)
- How clean air transformed American cities (Salon)
- Deadly air: the invisible killer (The Guardian)
- Scooters and data (LA Times)
- Trump removes protections on federal lands, opens them to oil, gas, coal extraction (Axios)
- San Francisco could tax Uber and Lyft rides (SF Chronicle)
- Desire paths: Pedestrians are gonna go where they wanna go (Mother Nature Network)
- Photos from the North American Handmade Bike Show in Sacramento (Cycling Tips)
- Wildflowers bring unruly, destructive crowds (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF