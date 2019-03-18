Today’s Headlines

  • Driver runs over girl, police blame “glare” (CBS Local)
  • Protecting clean car, fuel standards is a moral imperative (Napa Valley Register)
  • How clean air transformed American cities (Salon)
  • Deadly air: the invisible killer (The Guardian)
  • Scooters and data (LA Times)
  • Trump removes protections on federal lands, opens them to oil, gas, coal extraction (Axios)
  • San Francisco could tax Uber and Lyft rides (SF Chronicle)
  • Desire paths: Pedestrians are gonna go where they wanna go (Mother Nature Network)
  • Photos from the North American Handmade Bike Show in Sacramento (Cycling Tips)
  • Wildflowers bring unruly, destructive crowds (Sacramento Bee)

