- San Francisco’s dangerous streets: Where bicyclists and pedestrians get hit (SF Chronicle)
- Marin transit is happy with one-year results of on-demand shuttles (Marin Independent Journal)
- Merced roads to see safety improvements (Merced SunStar)
- UCLA forecasters see a “cooling” of California’s housing market, despite huge need (CNBC)
- Where housing construction is up, and where it’s down (Governing)
- Plan for, don’t fear future job growth (Mercury News)
- Get rid of parking minimums (TransitCenter)
- Elaine Chao’s hands-off approach to transportation is endangering lives (Curbed)
- The Boeing crash is a warning to drivers of autonomous cars (Slate)
- Don’t worry, it has a safety strap: CA company is marketing a flying motorcycle (Union Leader)
- Everyone has a climate plan, even those on the right (Grist)
- Trump signs bipartisan wilderness protection bill that includes Mojave Desert (Enterprise-Record)
