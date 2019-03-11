Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. stands up for Venice road diet (LA Times)
  • Bill would eliminate diesel trucks in CA (SF Chronicle)
  • Gas tax raises almost $2 billion so far (Action News Now)
  • Caltrain launches “Bikes Board First” policy (SFgate)
  • Housing, climate on top of legislative agenda (The Sun)
  • West coast states are already building a Green New Deal with cap-and-trade (North American Wind Power)
  • CA cap-and-trade is protecting South Carolina’s forests (Post and Courier)
  • There’s nothing wrong with a good debate on climate change (E&E News)
  • GOP is attacking the Green New Deal with bogus numbers (Politico)
  • Pope Francis has something to say about bikes (Forbes)
  • California’s new EPA head walked the Pacific Crest Trail before taking the job (CALmatters)

