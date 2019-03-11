Today’s Headlines
- L.A. stands up for Venice road diet (LA Times)
- Bill would eliminate diesel trucks in CA (SF Chronicle)
- Gas tax raises almost $2 billion so far (Action News Now)
- Caltrain launches “Bikes Board First” policy (SFgate)
- Housing, climate on top of legislative agenda (The Sun)
- West coast states are already building a Green New Deal with cap-and-trade (North American Wind Power)
- CA cap-and-trade is protecting South Carolina’s forests (Post and Courier)
- There’s nothing wrong with a good debate on climate change (E&E News)
- GOP is attacking the Green New Deal with bogus numbers (Politico)
- Pope Francis has something to say about bikes (Forbes)
- California’s new EPA head walked the Pacific Crest Trail before taking the job (CALmatters)
