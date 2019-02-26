Today’s Headlines
- How fast can California switch from diesel to electric trucks? (San Diego Union Tribune)
- L.A. considers taxing Uber and Lyft to reduce congestion (LA Times)
- San Diego may shift to denser development (LA Times)
- NY Times frets about high-speed rail
- Riding an autonomous bus (LA Times)
- Planners in Portland are trying out the argument that a wider highway is better for the environment (Slate)
- Turns out those chunks of concrete on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge really are a problem (Marin Independent Journal, SF Chronicle, Napa Valley Register)
- The Netherlands pays people to bike to work (Huffington Post)
- In CA, free rides to medical services for low-income (Cal Health Report)
- Bay Area is (still) working on getting transit data all in one place (Government Technology)
- South Bay cyclist rides cross-country to raise awareness of climate change (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF