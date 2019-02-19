Today’s Headlines
- How CA high-speed rail can move forward (Curbed)
- Bill calls for miles of new CA highway without speed limits–and claims a greenhouse gas reduction! (CBS Local)
- Study: Bike-share takes riders from buses, adds riders to trains (Future Structure)
- Bike thefts in San Francisco are down, cops take credit (SF Examiner)
- Santa Maria’s Downtown Streetscape Concept Plan needs to consider bikes, pedestrians (Lompoc Record)
- Santa Rosa bike path plan to go before city council soon (Press Democrat)
- Two new ferry terminals in S.F. Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- Amidst plan to build Santa Rosa greenway, more housing–a fuss about traffic (Press Democrat)
- How other people influence one’s transportation choices, decisions (The Conversation)
- Bicycle snow plow: yes! (USA Today)
