Today’s Headlines

  • How CA high-speed rail can move forward (Curbed)
  • Bill calls for miles of new CA highway without speed limits–and claims a greenhouse gas reduction! (CBS Local)
  • Study: Bike-share takes riders from buses, adds riders to trains (Future Structure)
  • Bike thefts in San Francisco are down, cops take credit (SF Examiner)
  • Santa Maria’s Downtown Streetscape Concept Plan needs to consider bikes, pedestrians (Lompoc Record)
  • Santa Rosa bike path plan to go before city council soon (Press Democrat)
  • Two new ferry terminals in S.F. Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
  • Amidst plan to build Santa Rosa greenway, more housing–a fuss about traffic (Press Democrat)
  • How other people influence one’s transportation choices, decisions (The Conversation)
  • Bicycle snow plow: yes! (USA Today)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF