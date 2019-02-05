Today’s Headlines
- Pedestrian deaths are a public health crisis (MNN.com)
- New study shows pollution from traffic affects student’s test scores, school performance (CityLab)
- Self-driving cars could more than double San Francisco traffic (SF Chronicle)
- US Postal Service begins acquiring electric vehicles in Central Valley (PR Newswire)
- S.B. 100 is moving CA cities towards zero-emission futures (CityLab)
- Sacramento will soon get Jump scooters (Sacramento Bee)
- It’s been The Year of the Scooter (The Drive)
- Mapping wealth in Los Angeles (Nick Underwood)
- San Jose gives $100 million to eleven affordable housing developments (Silicon Valley Business Journal)
- Gee, how wonderful: Soon it will no longer be illegal for homeless people to live in cars in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
