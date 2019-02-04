Today’s Headlines
- Columnist : Maybe the Bike Infrastructure Is Why People Are Dying Less (Merc-News)
- Eliminating Outdated Parking Requirements Good For San Diego (Union Tribune)
…And San Francisco (Examiner)
- While Fresno Plans for More Parking at Airport (Fresno Bee)
- Taxpayer Assn Complains About Dems Complaining About Gas Prices (Daily Breeze)
- Costa Mesa Looking at Buffered Bike Lanes (LAT)
- Self-Driving Cars Will Cruise Instead of Park (UC Santa Cruz)
- The Scooters Are Coming, The Scooters Are Coming </paul revere> (SacBee)
- Meanwhile, San Diego Lifeguards Are Dragging Scooters OUT OF THE WATER (Union-Tribune)
