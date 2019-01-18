Today’s Headlines
- More on L.A. Metro considering congestion pricing (Curbed)
- Federal shutdown is screwing with cities (CityLab)
- How California could build the housing it needs (Bay City Beacon)
- State law speeds up housing project in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- LA voters passed a tax to support transit but don’t ride it (CityLab)
- The way we’re building cities contributes to serious urban flooding (NRDC)
- Portland’s “Opportunity Zone” is attracting investment–with mixed results (Bloomberg)
- Consultant shows most public comments opposed cancellation of Toronto’s cap-and-trade program (The Star)
- Meanwhile Toronto protected bike lanes show “shockingly” positive results for all users (Planetizen)
- Cool way to use plastic waste: turn it into street furniture (New Atlas)
