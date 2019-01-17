Today’s Headlines
- Measuring bike and pedestrian traffic to make roads better (Route Fifty)
- Three ways cities can harness the bike-share revolution (The City Fix)
- UPS and Amazon take very different approaches to that last delivery mile (but where are the bikes?) (Supply Chain Dive)
- Don’t blame CEQA for housing crisis (CALmatters)
- Santa Clara temporarily bans scooters (Mercury News)
- Cycling groups support Napa Valley Vine Trail (Napa Valley Register)
- City of San Bernardino gets $10m from feds for traffic safety projects
- Plans to replace North Berkeley BART parking lot with housing being developed (Berkeleyside)
- Seattle tries to use Level of Service to reduce drive-alone rates (The Urbanist)
- One woman’s “escape” by bike (Sierra Club)
- Why Detroit residents resisted free trees from the city (CityLab)
- Kaiser and Microsoft pledge money for housing (Fast Company, Seattle Times)
