Today’s Headlines

  • Measuring bike and pedestrian traffic to make roads better (Route Fifty)
  • Three ways cities can harness the bike-share revolution (The City Fix)
  • UPS and Amazon take very different approaches to that last delivery mile (but where are the bikes?) (Supply Chain Dive)
  • Don’t blame CEQA for housing crisis (CALmatters)
  • Santa Clara temporarily bans scooters (Mercury News)
  • Cycling groups support Napa Valley Vine Trail (Napa Valley Register)
  • City of San Bernardino gets $10m from feds for traffic safety projects
  • Plans to replace North Berkeley BART parking lot with housing being developed (Berkeleyside)
  • Seattle tries to use Level of Service to reduce drive-alone rates (The Urbanist)
  • One woman’s “escape” by bike (Sierra Club)
  • Why Detroit residents resisted free trees from the city (CityLab)
  • Kaiser and Microsoft pledge money for housing (Fast Company, Seattle Times)

