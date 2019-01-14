Today’s Headlines

  • Oceans are warming faster than scientists thought (NY Times)
  • Climate change is erasing cities (Curbed)
  • When scooters fail (CityLab)
  • No, bike commuting is not declining (Bicycling)
  • What the closing of Performance Bikes could mean (San Diego Reader)
  • Film shows what climate action could be (Curbed)
  • Wilmington’s air is choking people (CGTN)
  • After regulatory reform, applications to build granny flats in California skyrocket (Next City)
  • UC Davis report says EVs should pay their share of road repairs via mileage fee (Planetizen)
  • Nothing beats riding a bicycle (Bakersfield.com)
  • Making 10,000 steps easier with a pedestrian path (Santa Monica Mirror)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF