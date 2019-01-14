Today’s Headlines
- Oceans are warming faster than scientists thought (NY Times)
- Climate change is erasing cities (Curbed)
- When scooters fail (CityLab)
- No, bike commuting is not declining (Bicycling)
- What the closing of Performance Bikes could mean (San Diego Reader)
- Film shows what climate action could be (Curbed)
- Wilmington’s air is choking people (CGTN)
- After regulatory reform, applications to build granny flats in California skyrocket (Next City)
- UC Davis report says EVs should pay their share of road repairs via mileage fee (Planetizen)
- Nothing beats riding a bicycle (Bakersfield.com)
- Making 10,000 steps easier with a pedestrian path (Santa Monica Mirror)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF